Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.53. Radius Recycling has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

