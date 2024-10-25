Qubic (QUBIC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.84 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qubic has a total market cap of $174.29 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00242276 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 118,633,335,608,057 coins and its circulating supply is 116,880,668,061,687 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

