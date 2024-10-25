Quantitative Strategies Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 485.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,963,000 after purchasing an additional 80,296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.