Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFINGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 681672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFINGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.69 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

