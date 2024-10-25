Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 681672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.69 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.