Q4 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp Issued By Wedbush

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

Shares of EWBC opened at $97.19 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,509.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,343.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

