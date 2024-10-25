Q3 EPS Estimates for Stride Increased by Barrington Research

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Stride by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stride by 2.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 8,431.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

