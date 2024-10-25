Q3 Earnings Forecast for TSE:PHX Issued By Atb Cap Markets

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

TSE:PHX opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$439.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.32. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.41.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$154.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 42.04%.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total transaction of C$533,998.85. In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 58,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$533,998.85. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 60,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$616,350.48. 11.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

