Q3 Earnings Forecast for HVT Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 179.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.