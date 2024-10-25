Q2 Earnings Forecast for VF Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for VF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VF’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for VF’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

NYSE VFC opened at $16.56 on Friday. VF has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. M&G Plc bought a new stake in VF during the first quarter worth $200,768,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 328.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in VF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 727,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 677,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s payout ratio is -11.92%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

