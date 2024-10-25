Q1 EPS Estimate for Lennox International Reduced by Analyst

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $20.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.92.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $620.66 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $627.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $591.48 and a 200-day moving average of $542.75.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,549.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,447,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,103. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lennox International by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 403.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

