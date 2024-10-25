Q1 Earnings Estimate for Energy Fuels Issued By Roth Capital

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Energy Fuels in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

NYSE UUUU opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.47 million, a PE ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.61. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

