ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 47568295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

