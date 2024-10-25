ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 47568295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
