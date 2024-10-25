Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $322,448.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345,464 shares in the company, valued at $84,602,776.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $63.12. 1,124,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,251. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Get Our Latest Report on PCOR

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.