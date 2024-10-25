Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $318,294.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,149,540.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $63.12 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

