Princess Private Equity (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.36 ($0.39) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Princess Private Equity Stock Down 0.5 %
Princess Private Equity stock opened at GBX 10.15 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £7.02 million, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.91. Princess Private Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15).
About Princess Private Equity
