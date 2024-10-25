Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 489,500 shares changing hands.
Premier Biomedical Stock Down 5.3 %
Premier Biomedical Company Profile
Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.
