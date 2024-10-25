Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.0746 on Top Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $68,281.85 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

