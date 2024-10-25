Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $88.10 on Friday. Popular has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.