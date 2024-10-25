Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.
Popular Stock Performance
Shares of BPOP opened at $88.10 on Friday. Popular has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04.
Popular Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Popular
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.