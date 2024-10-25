Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $84.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

PII stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 140.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

