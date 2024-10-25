Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Plexus also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-$1.67 EPS.

Plexus Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.52. 151,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.82. Plexus has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,199.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,199.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.