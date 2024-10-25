Piper Sandler Cuts HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target to $24.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBT Financial

HBT Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $681.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at $122,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 109.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.