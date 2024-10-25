Piper Sandler Boosts ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target to $79.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

