Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
