Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 4,869 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $591.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

