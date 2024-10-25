Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 108,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 589,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 83,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.7% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.21%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.