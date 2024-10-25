Peoples Bank OH Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $169.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $399.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,186 shares of company stock valued at $65,479,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

