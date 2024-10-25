Peoples Bank OH Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in NetApp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 773,773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,637,000 after purchasing an additional 613,583 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NetApp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 450,263 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,313,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,074,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.