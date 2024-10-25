Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PCX)

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
