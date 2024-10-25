PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $82.11. 1,672,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,497,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

