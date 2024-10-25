PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.03.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

PayPal stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

