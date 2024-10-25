Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 231,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,149,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after buying an additional 198,078 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 196,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,232,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $364.58 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total value of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,373,165.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,452 shares of company stock worth $118,643,279. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

