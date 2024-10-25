Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, a growth of 324.9% from the September 30th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Palladyne AI Stock Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ:PDYN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 403,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Palladyne AI has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.35.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 893.88% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.