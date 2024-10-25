Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $224.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 205,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.92 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on PPBI
About Pacific Premier Bancorp
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Premier Bancorp
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.