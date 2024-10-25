PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 3.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.07% of PACCAR worth $38,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Capital International Investors raised its position in PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $88,437,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3,636.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 531,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 24.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,218,000 after purchasing an additional 504,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $51,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.18.

PCAR opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

