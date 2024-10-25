Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 446.01 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.78), with a volume of 210719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428.50 ($5.56).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 380 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £468.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 363.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 328.14.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

