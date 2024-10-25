Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 446.01 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.78), with a volume of 210719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428.50 ($5.56).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 380 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXB
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile
Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- What is a support level?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.