O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $1,200.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,209.56.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,204.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,211. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $895.88 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,080.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

