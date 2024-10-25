Orchid Island Capital, Inc. recently released its financial results for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2024. The company publicized these outcomes in a press release, which can be accessed through Exhibit 99.1 of their latest Form 8-K filing. Orchid Island Capital further supplemented this information with additional financial details available on its investor relations website.

In the disclosure, Orchid Island Capital cautioned investors about forward-looking statements contained within the report. These statements are based on current expectations but may differ from actual results. Investors were advised not to overly depend on these forward-looking projections. To explore potential variables affecting future outcomes, interested parties were directed to the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, submitted for the fiscal year closing on December 31, 2023, and other pertinent filings from Orchid Island Capital with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Orchid Island Capital emphasized that forward-looking statements only serve as reflections of circumstances at the time of their articulation. As new uncertainties emerge in due course, the company may not predict their effects. Orchid Island Capital expressed no obligation to alter or amend forward-looking statements, unless mandated by law, in response to new data, future events, or similar factors.

Alongside the financial information, Orchid Island Capital included certain exhibits in its Form 8-K filing. The press release from October 24, 2024, was highlighted as Exhibit 99.1, while an Interactive Data File was included as Exhibit 104.

This current report included authorized signatures from Orchid Island Capital, complying with the dictates of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The submission was signed by Robert E. Cauley, who serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Island Capital, on behalf of the registrant, dated October 24, 2024.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

