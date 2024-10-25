Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $174.38 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.61. The stock has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.