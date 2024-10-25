Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.50, but opened at $50.00. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 3,135 shares changing hands.

Oppenheimer Stock Up 7.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $538.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oppenheimer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,521.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $2,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

