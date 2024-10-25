Oppenheimer Boosts Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $80.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Progress Software stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $67.89.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $113,677.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $206,076.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $113,677.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,076.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $525,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,029.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,844 shares of company stock worth $656,550. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 993.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

