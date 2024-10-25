OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Releases Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, Zacks reports. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OPBK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.14. 32,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,478. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OP Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,128.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

