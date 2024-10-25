Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,348.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,348.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $529,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 191.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,574.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 133,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

