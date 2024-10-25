Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $193.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.