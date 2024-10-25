NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $125.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NVR traded up $45.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9,456.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,235. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,370.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,367.77. NVR has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

