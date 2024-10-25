NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

NVE Trading Down 1.0 %

NVE stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. NVE has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50.

Insider Transactions at NVE

In related news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $27,076.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,452. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

