Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Down 74.5% in October

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuvve Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,597. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

