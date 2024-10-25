Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 78,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,415,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $568.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Mashal acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 913.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

