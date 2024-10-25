Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NRIX. Truist Financial started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $25.22 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $82,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $614,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,105 shares of company stock worth $1,507,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,778,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

