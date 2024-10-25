Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $6.75 at Citigroup

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

NUS stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 698,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after acquiring an additional 274,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 283,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 181,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

