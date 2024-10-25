NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded NTT DATA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

NTT DATA Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NTDTY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. NTT DATA Group has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.08.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NTT DATA Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

